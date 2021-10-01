Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 149,013 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,013 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $19,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,618 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,918 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 118.90. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.