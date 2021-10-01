Deutsche Bank AG Sells 28,654 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,654 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

