Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 760,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $77,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,701 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 369,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $99.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

