CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of CoreSite Realty worth $83,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.9% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 492,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after buying an additional 136,539 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

COR opened at $138.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

