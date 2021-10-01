Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $84,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $95,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

