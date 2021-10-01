Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Logitech International worth $85,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 85.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,847 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Logitech International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after buying an additional 624,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $88.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

