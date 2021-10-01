Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,970,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,687 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $745.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $774.59 and its 200-day moving average is $669.20. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.