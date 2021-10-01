Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 45,132 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,783,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $495.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

