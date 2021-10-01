Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,870 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after acquiring an additional 742,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 91.5% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 513,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

