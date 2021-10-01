Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $895,000 Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 34.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,477.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 23,536 shares worth $1,325,933. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $50.20 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.