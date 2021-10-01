Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Short Interest Down 73.3% in September

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.