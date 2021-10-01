Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.05

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.05 and last traded at C$65.86, with a volume of 854241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$65.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$38.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$65.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

