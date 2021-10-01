Apria (NYSE:APR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 307,732 shares.The stock last traded at $35.26 and had previously closed at $35.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Get Apria alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. On average, equities analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apria news, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $1,925,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,015 shares of company stock worth $3,146,854 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.