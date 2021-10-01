Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.01

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.01 and last traded at C$38.53, with a volume of 365366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWO. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.36.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 26.09 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The firm has a market cap of C$35.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.79.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.6600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,706.02.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.