InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.34

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 1066616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INNV. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $895.77 million and a P/E ratio of -19.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in InnovAge by 144.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

