LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.26

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $160.26 and last traded at $160.26, with a volume of 44 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.26.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

