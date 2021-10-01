Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.14. Nordson reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $238.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

