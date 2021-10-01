$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.37. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $99.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $2,320,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

