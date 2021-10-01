Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Black Knight stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after buying an additional 228,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $320,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

