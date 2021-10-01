Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Loop Capital

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Raymond James cut Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HSBC raised Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Altice USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Shares of ATUS opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

