ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.32). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after buying an additional 657,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,735,000 after buying an additional 294,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

