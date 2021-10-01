Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 97.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $633,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 117,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $33,550,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

