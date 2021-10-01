Mary E. Sellers Sells 5,000 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mary E. Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

