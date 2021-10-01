Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $101,014.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $58.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $59.93.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $210,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 59.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

