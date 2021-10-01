Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.56. 2,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 431,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $652,878. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,773 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,992 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

