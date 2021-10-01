Douglas Robinson Sells 2,627 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -165.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

