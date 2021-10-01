United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Insider Brooke Shirazi Buys 25,000 Shares

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) insider Brooke Shirazi bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brooke Shirazi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Brooke Shirazi acquired 69,554 shares of United Insurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $220,486.18.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market cap of $156.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $153.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

UIHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

