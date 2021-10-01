Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.72 ($4.37).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

