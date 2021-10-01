Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON HUW opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of £109.78 million and a PE ratio of 100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.18. Helios Underwriting has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 226 ($2.95).

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £6,020 ($7,865.17).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

