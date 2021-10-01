Canaccord Genuity Increases 888 (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 690

888 (LON:888) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 690 ($9.01) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on 888 from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 888 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 496.88 ($6.49).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 425.80 ($5.56) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 132.81. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 406.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 398.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. 888’s payout ratio is 4.24%.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($55,526.52).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

