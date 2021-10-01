Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.79 ($116.22).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR BMW opened at €82.76 ($97.36) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.24.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.