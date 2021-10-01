Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.41 ($8.72).

LHA opened at €5.94 ($6.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.72. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

