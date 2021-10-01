Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.