Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 236,118 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,587,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Waters by 590.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Waters by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT stock opened at $357.30 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $192.54 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.