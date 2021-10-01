Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NIO. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $35.63 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

