BlackRock Inc. Purchases 66,740 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,740 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.83% of Rayonier worth $491,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $4,665,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

