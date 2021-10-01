BlackRock Inc. Has $503.39 Million Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,778,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.13% of Medifast worth $503,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth about $5,268,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth about $4,798,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MED opened at $192.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.14. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

