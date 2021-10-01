BlackRock Inc. Sells 693,519 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,891,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 693,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Investors Bancorp worth $511,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,318,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,064,000 after acquiring an additional 382,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 27.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,049 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 379,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 32.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

ISBC stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

