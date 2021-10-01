Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 98,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 893.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 128,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 570,042 shares during the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

