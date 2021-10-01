Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.