Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

