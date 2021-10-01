Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 46.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 515,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277,134 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $80.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

