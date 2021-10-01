Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $110.60 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.99 and a 200 day moving average of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

