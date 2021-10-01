Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 217,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,785,000 after buying an additional 212,171 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $97.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,854 shares of company stock worth $4,101,282. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

