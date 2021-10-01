Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 6,178 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

