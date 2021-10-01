Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.81 Million Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,469 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of NBT Bancorp worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,501,000 after purchasing an additional 188,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 319.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 152,115 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 195,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

