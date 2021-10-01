Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 536,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223,799 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.