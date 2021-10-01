Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 90.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of CSTL opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,408 shares of company stock worth $8,528,951. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

