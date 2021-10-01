Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1,552.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mettler-Toledo is benefiting from solid momentum across its laboratory and Industrial segments. Further, growing food retail segment is contributing well to the top-line growth. Also, strengthening presence in Americas, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World regions remains positive. Furthermore, portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, robust sales and marketing strategies, benefits from investments in Spinnaker sales, and field resources are contributing well. Also, strong core industrial business is another positive. Further, solid demand across pharmaceutical and life science markets is a tailwind. However, uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic are likely to linger in the near term, which is a concern. Further, unfavorable currency fluctuations remain serious risks. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,297.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,377.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,528.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,373.22. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $959.60 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $143,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

