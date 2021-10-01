Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MU. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.
MU opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
