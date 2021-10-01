Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MU. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

MU opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

